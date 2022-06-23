Juul goes up in smoke

The Food and Drug Administration banned Juul from selling its e-cigarettes. The Jan. 6 committee's fifth hearing focused on the Justice Department. And the planets are aligning. I'll tell you when to wake up so you can see it for yourself.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. Like the parade of planets, Thursday's news is out of this world.

But first, keep hearing about BeReal? 🧐 I thought I was already being real, but then I signed into this app and found out I could be even more real. Here's what to know about the social media app without filters. It's kinda cool!

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Juul tarnished by FDA ban

Citing "insufficient and conflicting" data in Juul's application to continue selling non-fruit-flavored products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced a nationwide ban on the sale and marketing of Juul Labs Inc. vaping and e-cigarette products. The company must cease marketing and sales of the Juul vaping device and its four types of liquid pods. The sales and marketing ban does not restrict consumer possession or use of the popular devices. The FDA has reviewed marketing applications from Juul and hundreds of other companies amid calls from anti-tobacco groups to crack down on products that led to a surge in youth vaping in the past decade. But advocates of these nicotine-delivering devices say they can help adult smokers kick the habit of smoking cigarettes or using other tobacco products. Read more about the ban here.

Why did the FDA ban Juul products? Here's what to know.

Investigation into insurrection continues

During its fifth hearing on its findings Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol focused former President Donald Trump's threat to oust his attorney general in favor of someone more willing to pursue his baseless claims of election fraud. Catch up: Everything that happened in Thursday's hearing.

Story continues

Feds descend on Va. home of former DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark.

Kinzinger says Jan. 6 committee members see rise in violent threats.

Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Attorney General, left, and Richard Donoghue, former acting Deputy Attorney General, before the start of the public hearing before the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol on June 23, 2022 in Washington DC.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Title IX, 50 years later

As the country commemorates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law banning sex discrimination in education, President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday released a proposal that would provide stronger protections against sex and gender discrimination on college campuses as well as for anyone who claims they were the victim of sexual assault on campus. The changes seek to overhaul Title IX, which mandates federal regulations that affect men's and women’s college athletics teams, how universities investigate sexual assault on their campuses and protections for transgender or gay students. Read about the women who are part of the puzzle that is 50 years of Title IX.

And even though they're 50 years in, top U.S. colleges and universities still fail to live up to the ban of sexual discrimination in education, a USA TODAY investigation found. Read the investigation: Title IX: Falling short at 50.

Biden administration proposal seeks to protect transgender students.

Opinion | Title IX increased opportunities for women athletes, but there's still work to do.

Members of the UConn women's rowing team rally about being cut by the university after the season, in Storrs, Conn., April 19, 2021.

Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that required state residents to have "proper cause" to carry a handgun — a decision that could make it far easier for millions of Americans to arm themselves in public. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion for a 6-3 majority, holding that the New York law violated the Constitution and signaling other gun regulations disconnected from "historical tradition" would face similar scrutiny in court. Thomas' opinion had the potential to upend the legal landscape around Second Amendment rights at a time when Americans remain divided over access to guns. Congress, meanwhile, is racing to pass a sweeping package of restrictions in response to recent mass shootings. The decision drew a fiery response from Democrats. Keep reading.

Steve Brown, 61, of Springfield, Va., celebrates after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that required people to show “proper cause” to carry a concealed handgun outside the home on June 23 in Washington.

Real quick

🪐 Parade of planets

Set your alarm clock for early! Five of the planets in our solar system will appear in a line across the Friday morning sky, astronomers say, in a parade of planets that won't be seen again for nearly 20 years. And you don't even need a telescope to see it. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will line up in the pre-dawn sky, a planetary procession that could be seen above the eastern horizon every morning through the end of June, AccuWeather said. To see it best, head outside and look up about 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise. As long as the clouds stay away, you'll be greeted by five planets lined up across the sky, in their natural order from the sun. Read more here.

Five planets and the waning moon are strung across the eastern sky over Stedman Baptist Church in this photo made at dawn on June 20. Mercury was tough to spot on this morning as it appears very low at the lower left. Venus is the brightest planet visible followed by Jupiter. Mars appears between Venus and Jupiter. Saturn is at upper right. In the coming days, Mercury will become even more difficult to spot and the moon will be absent from the dawn sky.

A break from the news

🍜 No rabbit food here: 8 vegetarian meal kits that cater to meat-free diets

🏋️‍♀️ When to exercise: First thing in the morning or at night? It depends!

👀 Feel like someone's watching? How to check for hidden cameras in your vacation rental.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Juul ban, Jan. 6 hearings, Title IX, planets aligning. Thursday's news.