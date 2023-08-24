Juul to lay off 30% of staff to cut costs: source

STORY: Jobs may be going up in smoke at Juul Labs.

The e-cigarette maker is planning to lay off 30% of its staff.

That figure comes from a Reuters source.

In a statement, the company said the reductions were intended to maximize profitability and cash-flow.

Juul joins several other big names across corporate America that have trimmed their workforce this year in response to high inflation and rising interest rates.

The once red-hot vaping company has also been under pressure over lawsuits related to the marketing of its products.

In April, it agreed to pay $462 million to settle claims by six U.S. states that it marketed its addictive goods to minors.

Marlboro-maker Altria Group has also filed a bid to halt imports of Juul’s vapes.

The company had planned job cuts last year in a bid to stave off a possible bankruptcy filing.

Now the Wall Street Journal - which also reported the news -- says the cutbacks will save Juul around $225 million per year.