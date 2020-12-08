Juva Life Introduces Advisory Team in Preparation for Advancement Towards “Precision Cannabis”

Juva Life Inc.

-- Medical and Science Team of Leading Experts Aim for Global Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,Juva or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations, is pleased to announce the launch of concerted efforts to develop "precision cannabis" products targeting the delivery of the “right formulation to the right individual at the right time.” Juva plans to develop intellectual property and secure patent protection on each of its custom formulations and will focus its research registries in areas of inflammation, oncology, neurology, pain management, sleep, menopausal symptoms, and opiate reduction.

Juva’s CEO and Founder, Doug Chloupek, has been the driving force in assembling a top team of leading professionals who come to Juva from major enterprises such as Bristol-Meyers Squibb, to prestigious high-profile organizations and academic institutions. These interdisciplinary experts are actively moving forward with research and data collection to support the creation of specialized formulations aimed at addressing a broad range of sometimes devastating disorders. As an outcome of the Company’s compelling vision and targeted recruitment efforts, the Company is pleased to introduce the following individuals and their respective roles as employees and advisors of the company. Together they bring an unparalleled level of experience from the medical and pharmaceutical industries to Juva.

Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., VP of Chemistry
Previously served with Bristol-Meyers Squibb as Director of Oncology Discovery Chemistry where he successfully discovered and developed novel classes of cancer therapeutics during his tenure at this award-winning and globally recognized biopharma conglomerate. In his over 25-year career, Dr. Gangwar holds an impressive and extensive record of discovering and developing pharmaceutical drug candidates. Throughout his career he has focused on oncology and immuno-oncology research and held R&D leadership roles at several biopharmaceutical organizations. Dr. Gangwar is co-inventor of 45 patents, has co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed papers and has presented his work at numerous international conferences.

Guy Miller, MD, Ph.D., Chairman, Science Advisory Board
Dr. Miller is the Chair of Juva’s science advisory board. In this capacity, he is responsible for integrating our business and technical strategy into a unified Research & Development plan, and in steering our internal team and external experts towards key corporate objectives. Dr. Miller holds both a Ph.D. in chemistry and an MD, completing his training at the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is currently the founder and CEO of Wheel Biology, Inc., chairman of the board of directors, Pneumico, Inc. and an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine. He possesses broad expertise in natural products pharmacology, drug development, and innovation.

Rakesh R. Patel, MD, Director and Chairman, Clinical Advisory Board
A renowned Oncologist and clinical researcher in the San Francisco Bay Area, with over 150 worldwide lectures and 100 publications to-date. In addition to precision oncology, Dr. Patel has a special interest in integrative medicine and has served on non-profit boards offering complementary therapies to cancer patients. He is also a seasoned entrepreneur with multiple digital health healthcare start-ups. He is currently practicing in the Bay Area with Precision Cancer Specialists Medical Group.

Peter Beitsch, MD, Science Advisor
Dr. Beitsch is an internationally recognized surgical oncologist and researcher. He holds several fellowships and is the former President of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Pat Whitworth, MD, Research Advisor
A leading researcher, educator and cancer surgeon, Dr. Whitworth completed his fellowship at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He is a principal Investigator for numerous NCI and industry clinical trials.

Justin Lo, MD, Medical Advisor
Dr. Lo is a prominent specialist whose practice is respected and recognized for leading the way in effective pain management. Formerly, Dr. Lo was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of California, San Francisco. Currently he owns and manages comprehensive multidisciplinary pain management clinics throughout the Bay Area, specializing in non-opiate pain management.

To find out more about the Juva team visit: https://juvalife.com/about/.

From Doug Chloupek, CEO: “Today, I am delighted to formally introduce our amazing medical and scientific leadership team. This gathering of innovative excellence is the true measure of where we are headed. Furthermore, we have assembled an outstanding executive team to advance our divisional cannabis operations in California to support our research and development efforts. Our mission lies in unlocking the medicinal benefits of Cannabis. The fields of inflammation, oncology and neurology are extensive and represent a potentially significant pathway to considerable value creation.”

In related news, Mr. Norton Singhavon has resigned effective immediately from the board to focus on his family and other full-time commitments. The Juva team thanks Mr. Singhavon for his dedication and commitment throughout the critical development stage of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

For those new to the Juva story, please visit our website at www.juvalife.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

-Doug Chloupek-

Doug Chloupek, CEO & Founder
Juva Life Inc.
inquiries@juvalife.com

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)
Juva Life is working to bring the cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. From in-house research, cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and delivery services, Juva employs state of the art tools in discovery, development, and data science to identify new molecular profiles for major unmet medical needs. Our initial focus is on cannabis, where we are deploying our platform to target consumer and pharma applications. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

For further information, please contact:
Juva Life Investor Relations
Tel: +1 833-333-5882 (JUVA)
Email: inquiries@juvalife.com

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


