Juvenile, 19-year-old charged in murder of Prince George teenager

PRINCE GEORGE – Two people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old at a county mobile-home neighborhood.

The juvenile suspect, who is 16 and whose identity was not released because of his age, has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 years old and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The other suspect, 19-year-old Je’Juan Darren White, has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and accessory after the fact.

Both suspects are from Prince George and are currently in custody.

The victim, whose name also has not been released, was apparently robbed and shot sometime after 7 p.m. Friday on a playground in the Pine Ridge community on state Route 156. He had been shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with information that could be linked to the case is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773. The information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777 or using the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

The murder is Prince George's fifth of 2023.

