Juvenile, 2 men injured in Fourth of July domestic dispute in south Fort Worth

A domestic dispute between family members in south Fort Worth left three people injured Monday afternoon, with two suffering stab wounds to their arms, Fort Worth police said.

The third person, who reported he suffered a head injury, fled the home, but police later convinced him to return to the residence.

An argument began inside the residence Monday afternoon on East Morningside Drive, and then spilled out into the front yard and turned physical, where two victims, a boy and a man, suffered stab wounds, police said.

Fort Worth police did not release any details on what started the dispute.

Patrol officers responded to a stabbing call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Morningside.

The incident involved the two stabbing victims and a man who police say is the common-law husband of the victims’ mother.

The common-law husband is not related to the two victims but all parties involved reside in the same home, police said.

After the stabbing, the victims were found in their front yard and they were taken to a local hospital, police said.

At that time, police believed that the common-law husband had fled into the residence and had barricaded himself inside.

Officers from several specialized support units, including the department’s SWAT Unit, Directed Response Units, Tactical Medic Unit, and Crisis Intervention Team arrived to assist in negotiating with the man.

A search warrant was obtained and the residence was subsequently searched by the SWAT members, but the man was not found.

Police managed to contact the common-law husband a few hours later and he was persuaded to return to the home.

He reported that he had suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition for treatment.

No arrest has been made and family violence unit detectives are investigating this incident.