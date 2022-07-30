Juvenile accused of causing woman's death

Jul. 30—A juvenile remains in custody of county authorities after he was accused of firing off a handgun that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

Karina Lee Martinez, 18, address unknown, died Friday at Harlingen Medical Center from injuries she sustained from a gunshot wound, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a media release.

The juvenile accused of firing the handgun was detained and is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence, the department said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Harlingen Medical Center at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to a woman who had been shot.

According to the release, an investigation revealed Martinez, the juvenile and others were riding in a vehicle when one of the juveniles took out a firearm. The witnesses stated the juvenile had the firearm in his lap and when he grabbed it, it fired a round and the bullet struck Martinez in the back, the media release stated.

The witnesses said the juvenile tossed the gun out of the vehicle, according to the release.

The juvenile was detained and charged. He remains in custody at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito.