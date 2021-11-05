Juvenile accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old boy in Camden

CAMDEN - A 17-year-old suspect is accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy here.

The alleged killer was arrested at a Camden home Friday, one week after the victim's murder on an East Camden street, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect's name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Authorities have said the victim, whose name has not been released, was a member of a Willingboro family.

Camden County Police investigators on Saturday morning examine a vehicle near the Berwick Street scene of a 14-year-old's fatal shooting in Camden.

The prosecutor's office has released no details about the deadly attack on the 2000 block of Berwick Street. The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The suspect was being held on a murder charge at the Camden County Youth Detention Center in Gloucester Township.

The charge is only an allegation. The suspect has not been convicted in the case.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Suspect arrested in Camden Friday, one week after Berwick Street murder