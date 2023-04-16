Juvenile accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park's first day of season

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island. It was the Mason amusement park's first day of the season.

A juvenile was taken into police custody Saturday evening at Kings Island on a weapons charge, according to Mason police.

In a news release, police said at 6:22 p.m. they received a call of a "suspicious person" outside the park. After an investigation, a juvenile male was taken into custody on weapons-related charges.

Police declined to comment further Sunday on whether the juvenile was armed with a gun or another weapon. The Enquirer is requesting an incident report and other documents related to the arrest.

A Kings Island spokesman said amid the investigation outside the entrance, park officials stopped operations in the Action Zone area of the park as a cautionary measure.

"On Saturday, April 15, at approximately 6:22 p.m., a Kings Island guest reported unusual behavior by another guest outside the park entrance and notified City of Mason police officers who were on site. Officers approached and apprehended the suspect," the release stated. "Out of caution the park temporarily suspended operation in the Action Zone area of the park. There were no safety incidents or injuries related to this arrest."

Saturday marked the first day of Kings Island's 2023 season. The Mason amusement park has been in operation since 1972.

