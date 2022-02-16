Juvenile accused of making ‘prank’ call that armed intruder was at Haltom Middle School

A juvenile has been identified and accused of making a prank call to a Haltom City school resource officer last week about an armed intruder at Haltom Middle School, Haltom City police said Wednesday.

An investigation continued Wednesday, and more arrests and charges are possible, authorities said.’

Haltom City police are not identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The juvenile was not a student at Haltom Middle School or in the Birdville school district.

The juvenile faces a charge of delinquent conduct/false alarm or report involving a public school, a felony, Haltom City police said.

On Feb. 9, a school resource officer received a phone call stating that an armed intruder was on the Haltom Middle School campus, 5001 Hutchison Way.

School officials placed the campus on lockdown just before 12:30 p.m.

Haltom City police responded to the scene, entered the school and thoroughly checked the campus. Authorities determined there was no threat.

Authorities initiated an investigation and later identified the juvenile, who said the call was made as a “prank.”