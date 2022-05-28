Juvenile accused of murder charged with having stolen gun

May 28—A juvenile previously charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Arlington Drive has been charged with possessing a stolen firearm, that was used in the shooting.

William D Frazier, 38, was killed on May 20, after being shot multiple times in the 3900 block of Arlington Drive. A 17-year-old was charged with murder in Frazier's death.

Owensboro Police Department reports say the handgun used in the shooting was later determined to have been stolen. The juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm).

The juvenile is being held in the juvenile detention center in Warren County.