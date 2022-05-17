Juvenile accused of online threat

May 17—HIGH POINT — An online video threatening mass violence brought federal and local law enforcement officers to a High Point a juvenile's home Monday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., federal investigators contacted High Point Police Department officers about the video, which was in a social media post, police said Tuesday. Investigators tracked the internet protocol address to a home in High Point.

The federal investigators and High Point Police went to the residence, interviewed the juvenile and the parents, and the juvenile confessed to posting a video, High Point police reported.

Because of the juvenile's age, no information about the person will be released, police said.

The case is being reviewed by officers and Juvenile Court counselors. Charges are expected.