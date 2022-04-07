Juvenile accused of pointing gun at Westover High School student

A former Cumberland County student is accused of taking a gun to Westover High School and pointing it at a student Thursday.

School resource officers with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the school just before noon in response to a report of a weapon on campus, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation found that a juvenile male went on the school campus and pointed a gun at a student, the statement said. He was found behind the Compare Foods Grocery Store just before 12:15 p.m. and was arrested, it said.

The former student is charged with possession of a firearm on campus, assault by pointing a gun, and trespassing, according to the statement. A loaded handgun was recovered from a book bag, it said.

The former student’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile, the statement said. This case has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, which will determine the appropriate course of action, it said.

Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to contact Special Victims Detective W. Lee at (910) 677-5473.

Anyone who knows about school threats or crimes should contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477. They also can use the Say Something reporting hotline at (844) 572-9669 or www.saysomething.net.

