Juvenile allegedly assaulted at Fairfield bowling alley

Jan. 5—Fairfield police said they have identified the woman who allegedly assaulted a juvenile last week at a local bowling alley.

According to police, a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, 5181 Dixie Highway, had been reportedly assaulted by an unknown woman. The incident was reported at 11:08 p.m. on Dec. 29 by a bowling alley employee.

"The juvenile was punched in the face and had a drink thrown on them," according to the police report.

Fairfield police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin said there was a "verbal exchange and then the assault" occurred. The woman in question has been identified, but no arrests have yet been made. The juvenile was bruised, but not treated, police said.

Anyone with additional information should call officer John Vinskey Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201, ext. 6031.