Juvenile ambushes school bus driver at Fresno stop. She finished the route

A Fresno school bus driver was shot by a juvenile Friday afternoon while taking students home, police said.

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. at Vassar and Glenn avenues, just west of the major intersection of Clinton and Blackstone avenues, Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

She said when the bus driver opened the door to let students out, a juvenile who normally rides her bus and was waiting at the stop shot her with an airsoft gun. The driver was struck in the leg.

No children were injured in the incident.

Police don’t have a description of the juvenile, who ran off, Trueba Vega said.

The bus driver immediately reported the incident but continued on about a mile to Heaton Elementary School. Trueba Vega said the the bus driver is OK.