Juvenile among 4 injured in Arnold shooting

Aug. 9—Multiple weapons were fired in a shooting that left four people, including a juvenile, injured in Arnold on Sunday night, police said Monday.

The shooting in the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue, near Moore Street, was reported around 11:15 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said.

Arnold Police Chief Eric Doutt said an argument resulted in more than one person firing shots, but he did not know what they were fighting about. At one point there was a large group of people, upward of 50, in the street.

Doutt said police know more than one firearm was involved, and there was more than one shooter, because casings from multiple calibers were found.

The victims included three men and one boy, believed to be 15 or 16 years old. Doutt said the teen was first driven to Allegheny Valley Hospital, and was later flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Details on the conditions of those injured were not immediately available. Doutt said one adult, taken to Forbes Hospital, was more seriously hurt.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, but Doutt said police were investigating people of interest. Westmoreland County Detectives were assisting in the investigation.

Doutt said officers from multiple jurisdictions responded, including state police, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell, East Deer and Allegheny Valley Regional.

"We're very grateful for the help," he said. "There was a great response from neighboring communities. It's much appreciated."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.