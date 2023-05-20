Juvenile arrested after 3 cars stolen from Ga. body shop in less than an hour, deputies say

After a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was arrested on related charges.

The sheriff’s office said the burglary and vehicle thefts occurred at Pure Vision Body Shop on West Point Road in LaGrange on Tuesday.

Deputies said three cars were stolen on May 16, between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., after an unknown person gained access to a key box, then stole keys to a silver Ford F-250, a grey Jeep Cherokee, and a brown Nissan Frontier.

The F-250 was found down the road from Pure Vision shortly after the burglary was reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

The same afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., Troup County 911 got a call from Sirus XM Radio that they were tracking the stolen Jeep near Pine Circle off of LaFayette Parkway.

Deputies arrived on the scene and performed a traffic stop of the Jeep, finding a juvenile driver. The juvenile “fled from the Jeep and after a short foot pursuit was taken into custody,” according to the Troup County Sheriff.

The juvenile was taken into custody and taken to the Youth Detention Center in Columbus, facing charges of theft by receiving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

At this time, the brown Nissan Frontier has still not been recovered. It was last seen with right-side rear damage with a test drive tag from LaGrange Nissan, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information is available at this time.

