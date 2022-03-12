Juvenile arrested in AHS bomb threat

Mar. 12—The Daviess County Public Schools Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with Thursday's bomb threat at Apollo High School.

Capt. Brad Youngman, lead officer for the DCPS Police Department, said the juvenile was arrested Friday, and was transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.

The juvenile was charged with complicity to commit second-degree terroristic threatening, which Youngman said is a class D felony.

The incident occurred at 1 p.m. Thursday, and forced AHS students to evacuate the building for about 45 minutes, while officers searched the school. No device was found.

Youngman said the incident was investigated by AHS school resource officer Gary Klee.

"He was able to make an arrest after speaking with several students and reviewing surveillance video with school administrators," Youngman said.

"Many of the kids were very concerned about the events that took place, and they were eager to assist in this case," Youngman said.

County Attorney Claud Porter said he reviewed the evidence with DCPS police officers, and felt there was enough probable cause to charge the juvenile.

Meanwhile, the Owensboro Police Department is still investigating bomb threats that were received Wednesday and Thursday at Owensboro High School. The investigation was continuing, Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Friday.

Youngman said, "We are still sharing our information with OPD, to see if it will help in their case."

