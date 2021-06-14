Juvenile arrested for allegedly yelling anti-gay slurs while wielding machete in DC

A juvenile suspect allegedly wielding a machete and threatening to stab someone has been arrested in Washington, D.C., police confirmed.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, the unidentified juvenile approached an unnamed victim while "brandish[ing] a machete and threaten[ing] to stab" the victim, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Sunday. The suspect then "made derogatory comments towards the victim and fled the scene," the readout added.

The MPD said in its press release that it is "investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias, and the "derogatory comments" from the suspect were "anti-gay slurs" directed toward the victim, who was dining outside, according to FOX 5.

The suspect allegedly started stabbing cicada bugs on the ground with the weapon and flicking the bugs at the victim, the report added.

"I'll silence you," the suspect, who remains at large, told the victim before fleeing the scene, police told the outlet.

No injuries were reported, and police have not indicated what charges the suspect might be facing.

The incident occurred on the same weekend as Capital Pride, Washington's annual celebration of LGBT Pride month in June.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Metropolitan Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

