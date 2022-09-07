Juvenile arrested after attempting to steal from Tukwila Costco, crashing stolen vehicle

A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday after attempting to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Costco, then crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle as he fled the scene, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a Costco store after several individuals reportedly were attempting to steal thousands of dollars in generators.

The group reportedly loaded the generators into shopping carts and were seen walking between the store’s fire exits, looking for a way to flee.

They then left the store without taking the merchandise with them, and got into a vehicle that was recently reported as stolen, according to police.

An officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the parking lot, then slammed into a retaining wall on South 180th Street before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

The driver, a juvenile male who was recently reported as missing, fled on foot until officers took him into custody.

South 180th Street will be closed at Andover Park East while police investigate the collision.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP