Juvenile arrested in California weeks after shooting outside Denver bar injured 5 people

A juvenile has been arrested in Southern California in connection with a September shooting that injured five people outside of a Denver bar.

According to Denver police, the juvenile girl was arrested Oct. 19 in Barstow, California, a Mojave Desert city located between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Police did not release her age or her arrest affidavit because she is a juvenile. She was being held on eight counts of first degree attempted homicide while the city's district attorney determined final charges in connection to the shooting, which occurred Sept. 16 outside a bar in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood.

According to KDVR in Denver, police previously said the juvenile tried to enter the bar, but was denied by the club's security who did not believe she was using her own ID. She then allegedly left the line and spoke with security, then shot toward the club.

Five people were shot, and all were expected to survive their injuries, according to police, who previously said they believe the suspect may have been shooting toward security.

Denver police were assisted by FBI LA SWAT team, FBI LA Desert Cities Safe Streets Task Force and Barstow Police Department in locating the suspect.

