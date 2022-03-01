Juvenile arrested in Charlotte 19-year-old’s fatal shooting, police say

Police arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with the Feb. 23 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Raquan Smith in southwest Charlotte.

Police found Smith with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Annlin Avenue early that morning, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Smith died that day at a hospital, police said.

Police said Smith knew the juvenile, who was arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Police released no details of what led to the shooting.

Annlin Avenue is off Scaleybark Road.

CMPD said its investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or anonymously on the Crime Stoppers tip line, 704-334-1600.