Juvenile arrested in connection to deadly Arkansas shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Blytheville Police say on Sept. 11, 2022, a man and woman were shot at a home in the 600 block of North Tennessee. Both victims were taken to Great River Medical Center for treatment.

The woman was later transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. The man, identified as 37-year-old James Brehm, died as a result of his injuries.

A warrant was issued for the juvenile, who surrendered to detectives at the police department Tuesday. The juvenile appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment.

Police say this recent arrest brings the total arrested in this case to three juveniles.

