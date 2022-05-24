Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting incident on East Lynn Street

May 24—ANDERSON — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Anderson police in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old woman last Thursday.

Anderson police chief Mike Lee said in a press release the youth was taken into custody Monday and currently faces juvenile charges.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office is reviewing the case documents.

Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, said Tuesday the office is still determining whether to charge the juvenile as an adult.

Bonnie Trahan was shot in the chest and is being treated at a local hospital.

Lee said it's a possibility that the juvenile was attempting to shoot another person who was with Trahan at the time of the incident.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of East Lynn Street at 4:44 p.m.

Lee said when officers arrived they found the woman had been struck by gunfire. The woman was found inside a house, but the shooting took place outside.

Detectives Cliff Cole and Scott Sanderson relied upon eye witness accounts and used several other investigative techniques to identify and locate the suspect.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.