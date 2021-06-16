Juvenile arrested in connection with shootout that killed 14-year-old in Woodbury

A juvenile was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 14-year-old who was shot as he was leaving a high school graduation party in Woodbury.

The juvenile was booked into Washington County jail, John Altman, Woodbury police commander, said in an e-mail on Tuesday. He was apprehended during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near Woodbury along with two women who were arrested for aiding an offender.

Police will not release the juvenile's name due to data practices laws, according to the e-mail. The women were booked and released.

On June 10, Jaden L. Townsend, 19, and Enrique L. Davila, 23, of St. Paul, were charged in Washington County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges. In a juvenile petition, Xavier L. Hudson of Oakdale was charged with similar counts. Prosecutors told the court they intend to request Hudson be tried as an adult.

Demaris N. Hobbs-Ekdahl of Maplewood died on June 5 in the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue during the shootout that authorities say involved his stepfather, Keith Dawson.

Dawson is charged with drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun. Dawson told police his stepson called him saying he and his brother were being robbed and needed help.

Dawson shot at Hobbs Ekdahl's adversaries, gunfire was returned and the young teen was killed by a single shot that hit the trunk of the car and went through the seat cushion.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759