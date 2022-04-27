Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Lily Peters, police say

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana "Lily" Peters in western Wisconsin, police said. The suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday evening at a home in Chippewa Falls, according to police chief Matt Kelm.

"The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim," Kelm said, according to CBS Minnesota. "We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time."

The suspect was arrested at a home located on the same block as Peters' aunt's home, which is where she was last seen on Sunday, CBS Minnesota reported.

Peters' father called the police around 9 p.m. Sunday after she left her aunt's house but failed to return home. The 10-year-old's body and a "bicycle believed to belong to Lily" were found in the woods near her aunt's home Monday morning, police said.

Memorials, which included balloons, teddy bears and candles, were set up outside of Parkview Elementary, where Peters went to school, and on a bridge near where her body was found, CBS Minnesota reported. The décor was mostly purple, which her friends said was Peters' favorite color.

"We're a really small community and we're all here for one another. And if we can show our support, even if it's something small, just putting out some flowers for Lily," Jasmine Washburn told CBS Minnesota.

The school district said therapists, therapy dogs, faith leaders and counselors would be on hand for students and staff at Parkview Elementary.

The investigation into Peters' death is ongoing. Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 1-800-263-5906.

