Juvenile arrested for DUI, gun possession

Jul. 14—ROCHESTER — A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a pistol late Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said an officer was parked at the fire station on 41st Street Northwest near the Gates of Rochester apartments when the officer heard a loud argument coming from the parking lot. The officer said the word "gun" was mentioned in the argument.

The officer didn't approach and called for backup. Soon after, the officer heard a car leave the parking lot with members of one of the groups involved in the argument.

The officer followed the car as it turned southbound on 19th Avenue Northwest. Moilanen said the car suddenly pulled over and parked on the side of the road. The officer got out and talked with the driver.

The officer reported that the driver and passenger appeared intoxicated. A .22 caliber loaded handgun was on the floor near the driver's seat.

The 17-year-old male driver from Lakeville, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of DUI and unlawful possession of a pistol. He also gave a false name to police, had open alcohol containers in the car, and was driving without a valid driver's license.

Moilanen said juveniles are now transported to the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center

since Olmsted County's detention center closed

, but Dakota County wouldn't accept the juvenile. Instead, the 17-year-old was released to his grandmother.

The 19-year-old passenger from Rochester was issued a ticket for consumption of alcohol as a minor.