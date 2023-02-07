Juvenile arrested, faces felony charges in connection with threat that closed Westmont Hilltop schools

Feb. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police arrested a juvenile allegedly connected to the threat made at Westmont Hilltop High School on Jan. 30, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Monday.

The individual was taken into custody early Monday morning and faces multiple felony charges.

"At this time, law enforcement believes this individual was acting alone and the threat has been abated," Neugebauer said in a release.

Due to the age of the suspect, additional details were not shared and charges in adult court cannot be sought.

In a related incident, police were investigating a broken window at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School on Monday.

Neugebauer confirmed these events were connected, but did not provide additional details.

Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said Monday evening in a parent communication that the overnight custodian at the elementary found the broken window and a note taped to an exterior door in the early morning after hearing an object hit the window.

Law enforcement was alerted and the suspect was apprehended, Mitchell added.

He noted that, although there was damage, the individual could not have entered the school building.

"I realize many of you may want more information or may have wanted information sooner," Mitchell said.

"Because the suspect is a juvenile, the school district and law enforcement agencies are not permitted to release many details. This is a police matter, and I do not want to negatively impact their investigation or the district attorney's prosecution."

Westmont Hilltop staff found the initial threatening note on an exterior door the morning of Jan. 30 and called police.

Upon reviewing video footage, police determined the individual — described as having glasses, dark hair and a slender build — placed the note just before 2 a.m.

Westmont officials and authorities said the threat was nonspecific, it was still deemed credible and students and staff at the high school were dismissed early on Jan. 30.

Classes for the district were canceled on Jan. 31 and Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation, but resumed on Thursday with an increased police presence that day, the next and on Monday.

"We are thankful for our local police departments: Upper Yoder Police Department and West Hills Regional Police Department, for their efforts in bringing this matter to a conclusion," Mitchell said. "The resolution of the situation does not change our vigilance and commitment to school safety. The safety of our students and security of your schools remains a top priority. We continue to follow our protocols, best practices and guidelines in collaboration with local law enforcement."

The superintendent asked that students, employees and community members do the same while remaining attentive and reporting anything worrisome or concerning to the Safe2Say tipline.

Neugebauer commended the school district's response to the threat, stating the students and staff were "ready to respond appropriately to this matter."

"The district cooperated fully with law enforcement and sought input from law enforcement," the district attorney said. "The community came together to provide tips and assist law enforcement. Our neighborhoods are stronger and safer when we all work together.

"We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, and if you see something, say something."