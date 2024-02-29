Juvenile arrested on firearms charge

Feb. 28—VALDOSTA — A teen-ager was taken into custody after Valdosta residents reported someone firing a gun.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the 2300 block of Deborah Drive on reports someone was shooting a gun, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

A male was seen running as officers arrived. Police and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for him, the statement said, and a 16-year-old was taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered.

Officers contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice, which authorized the juvenile be detained for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The teen, who has a Valdosta address, was transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

"This was great teamwork by our department and the sheriff's office to quickly and safely apprehend this juvenile. His reckless actions and disregard for human life, endangered the lives of members of our community," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

