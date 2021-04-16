Juvenile arrested following drive-by shooting in Olivehurst

Apr. 16—A juvenile from Olivehurst was arrested Wednesday night following a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the day.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Yuba County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Beverly Avenue and Ardmore Avenue in Olivehurst. Callers told law enforcement they saw several teens and multiple vehicles involved in the incident.

When deputies arrived, they located one of the involved vehicles that had crashed as they attempted to flee. Three juveniles remained at the scene and one had reportedly run from the area before deputies arrived, according to Yuba County Sheriff's spokesperson Leslie Williams.

The three juveniles were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries suffered from the vehicle crash.

No victims of gunshot injuries were located at the scene, though bullet casing were located and recovered as evidence.

Following an investigation, a juvenile male suspect from Olivehurst was identified and arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a firearm.

Williams said the investigation remains active and ongoing and that the shooting was possibly gang-related.