Juvenile arrested following pursuit

Jan. 13—GREENSBURG, In. — An unidentified juvenile was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

According to a news release provided by the Greensburg Police Department, at approximately 11:31 a.m. Wednesday the Greensburg Police Department responded to a report of a disorderly juvenile in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road, Greensburg.

The juvenile was reported to have attempted to batter his father while in a motor vehicle.

When Lt. Wayne Davis arrived on scene he saw the complainant outside of a vehicle talking on the phone. As Lt. Davis pulled up to speak with the complainant a juvenile drove off in the complainant's vehicle.

Lt. Davis activated his emergency lights and siren in his fully marked police vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. The juvenile proceeded to drive north on Ind. 3 at a high rate of speed, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit the juvenile drove the vehicle at speeds well over the posted speed limit.

Several times during the pursuit the juvenile's vehicle almost struck other vehicles.

The juvenile eventually drove his vehicle off road and into a field, which caused his vehicle to suffer mechanical trouble.

The juvenile was taken into custody near 1100 South and Base Road in Rush County.

The juvenile was arrested on preliminary charges of Robbery, a Level 5 Felony; Theft of an automobile, a Level 6 Felony; Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony; Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony; and Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor.

The Greensburg Police Department thanks the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, the Indiana State Police, Rush County Sheriff's Department and the Decatur County Central Dispatch for their assistance on this call.

Chief Mike McNealy reminds Daily News readers that criminal charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.