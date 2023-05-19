Juvenile arrested following vehicle pursuit

May 19—GREENSBURG — A teen driver has been arrested following a brief pursuit that ended when he drove a stolen truck into a local building.

According to information provided by the Greensburg Police Department, at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, May 18, an accident in which a vehicle left the scene was reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

The vehicle in question was described as a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with a white sign on it.

Officers responded to the area to look for the truck, and a Decatur County Sheriff's deputy located the vehicle exiting the Walmart parking lot.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled the scene.

The truck traveled south on Middle Road, pulled into the Domino's Pizza parking lot at 2020 N. Lincoln Street, and crashed into the building.

The driver of the truck, identified only as a 16-year-old male juvenile, was then placed into custody by law enforcement officers.

The juvenile was treated by Decatur County EMS for a complaint of pain to his leg. No other injuries were reported.

While on scene, officers were advised that the truck was reported stolen from 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

After receiving medical treatment, the juvenile was placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Youth Center.

He has been preliminarily charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a Class B misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.

Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy thanked the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County Central Dispatch, the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County EMS for their assistance in this case.

He also reminded Daily News readers that under law, criminal charges are merely accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.