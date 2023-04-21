Juvenile arrested with gun at York Suburban HS, 2 others face gun charges in separate case

Spring Garden Township Police arrested three teenagers this week in two separate incidents for illegally possessing firearms. One of the teens was arrested in the parking lot at York Suburban High School.

One incident occurred on Tuesday evening, as a traffic stop was initiated in the 1000 block of East Boundary Avenue.

During the traffic stop, the driver, 19-year-old Kareem Williams of York, was found to be in possession of a loaded Springfield Armory XDS 9mm handgun and small amount of marijuana, according to a news release.

Police said Kareem Williams, 19, was found to be in possession of a loaded Springfield Armory XDS 9mm handgun.

The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Zenen Fellove of York, was also allegedly in possession of a loaded gun: a Glock 43X equipped with a Tactical Laser/Light combo and an extended magazine.

Police said Zenen Fellove, 19, was found in possession of a loaded gun: a Glock 43X equipped with a tactical laser/light combo and an extended magazine.

Two days later, on the morning of April 20, a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of York Suburban High School when the driver, a 17-year-old juvenile, was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun.

Police said a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun was discovered with a 17-year-old juvenile in a parking lot of York Suburban High School.

According to police, all three teens were charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony, as well as multiple misdemeanors and a summary offense for the underage juvenile.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Multiple teens arrested with guns in separate incidents this week