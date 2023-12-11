Juvenile arrested after Henry County school receives bomb threat

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat aimed at Tri Junior-Senior High School.

According to a release issued Monday by the Henry County Sheriff's Department, the juvenile is also accused of "making multiple threats to harm a student."

He was taken into custody on Saturday, and is preliminarily charged with two felony counts of intimidation. One of those charges refers to threats being made "to shoot a student," the release said.

The suspect was being held Monday in a juvenile detention facility.

While the threats were reportedly made on Friday evening, sheriff's deputies were not notified until Saturday. School administrators were "quick to assist" deputies on Saturday in conducting a "full sweep" of the Tri Junior-Senior High School property, located along Ind. 103 about four miles south of New Castle.

"Nothing suspicious was located on the campus," the release said.

Tri families were notified of the incident on Sunday. A parent of the student who was threatened was also notified.

Henry County Sheriff John Sproles said his department and Henry County school administrators "will take all threats seriously and respond accordingly."

