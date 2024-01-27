Juvenile arrested for hit-and-run in Teaneck that resulted in serious injuries

A Bergen County juvenile was arrested on the charges of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Teaneck that resulted in serious bodily injury, officials announced.

On Thursday morning at approximately 7:55 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a two-car motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Palmer and Sherman avenues in Teaneck.

A 2015 Ford Explorer struck a 2022 Nissan Rogue, resulting in the vehicles leaving the roadway.

The juvenile., whose age was not given, operating the Ford Explorer fled the scene on foot and was eventually arrested. He faces charges of third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and fourth-degree assault by auto resulting in serious bodily injury.

A 40-year-old woman who was operating the Nissan Rogue was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack. She is currently being treated for serious bodily injuries.

The investigation was led by by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Teaneck Police Department under the direction of Chief Andrew McGurr.

