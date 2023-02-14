Juvenile arrested with K-9, public assistance

Feb. 13—OTHELLO — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody after an alleged car theft required a search involving one of the Adams County Sheriff's K-9 units Sunday.

The car was reported stolen at about 1 p.m. within the Othello city limits, according to a statement from the ACSO.

"Minutes later, the sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in the 900 block of South Reynolds Road," the statement said. "Deputies responded and located the vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed to be the suspicious vehicle from the city but was unoccupied."

Witnesses in the area provided deputies with information on the suspect's route as he fled the vehicle, the post said. Deputies and Othello Police Department officers contained the scene and started searching; K-9 Nado and his handler Joe Phillips were summoned, and Nado started to conduct a track.

"The suspect elected to surrender before being contacted by K-9 Nado," the post said.

The suspect was not identified by name because they are a minor.