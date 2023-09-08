Juvenile arrested in what was ‘likely gang-related’ shooting in Boise, police say

Police have arrested a male juvenile accused of firing a gun and injuring a girl during an altercation officials characterized as “likely gang-related” in downtown Boise last weekend.

The boy, who has not been publicly identified because of his age, is charged with felony aggravated battery.

The incident occurred Saturday night on the 800 block of Main Street at around 11. According to a Boise Police Department news release, a group of mostly juveniles got into an altercation and the boy fired a gun in the direction of multiple people, striking the girl. She was treated for minor injuries.

According to the news release, “evidence indicated the incident was likely gang-related,” but officials did not elaborate. A Caldwell Police Department news release said the boy, who was arrested in Caldwell, is “suspected of committing several gang-related crimes in both Ada and Payette counties.”

Caldwell officials said the boy was believed to be armed and dangerous, prompting SWAT to serve an arrest warrant for him at a Berkeley Avenue home on Thursday afternoon. After several hours of negotiations, the boy was taken into custody.