Juvenile arrested, loaded handguns seized in Palm Springs

One of two loaded handguns Palm Springs Police officers said they found in searching an area where the gunshots were reported heard late Friday night, March 25, 2022, in the 1500 block of E. San Rafael Road.

One juvenile was arrested and two loaded handguns were found and seized when Palm Springs police responded to a report of gunshots on the north side of the city Friday night.

Police were called to the 1500 block of East San Rafael Road, just west of North Sunrise Way, around 10:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.

As officers arrived at the scene, several people were seen leaving in different directions, police said.

The officers detained five juveniles and arrested one on suspicion of resisting an officer, police said.

The loaded handguns were found when officers searched the area, officials said.

Previous reporting by Desert Sun staff writer Jonathan Horwitz was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Juvenile arrested, loaded handguns seized by Palm Springs police