Juvenile arrested after ‘long, intense’ investigation into first Modesto homicide of 2022

Modesto police recently arrested a juvenile who is allegedly responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year back in February.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said an arrest was made of a 14-year-old male juvenile for the shooting death of 24-year-old Thomas Williams.

Williams was shot while walking near a business in the 2200 block of Coffee Road at about 10 p.m. of Feb. 18. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Modesto Police Department Violent Crimes Unit announced the arrest after a “long and intensive investigation.” Because the alleged suspect is a juvenile, no further information will be released, police said. No possible motive was released by police either.

The juvenile suspect was arrested Sept. 9, and charged with homicide. He is currently in custody at Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

Williams’s shooting death was the first homicide of 2022; there have been at least six more homicides in Modesto since then.