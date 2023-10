Oct. 2—Euclid Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year old Euclid resident.

According to Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser, Keshaun Lamar was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 in the 27500 block of Brush Avenue.

The juvenile suspect is a resident of Euclid and is currently in custody at the Cuyahoga County Detention Center, according to Houser.