Juvenile arrested after pointing loaded gun at security guard in Parrish, Sheriff’s office says

The owner of a newly built home in Parrish was surprised to find a rear sliding glass door shattered when he arrived to do some work on the home in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

A neighborhood security guard then went into the home in the 12000 block of Blue Diamond Trail in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood after talking to the homeowner, where he discovered a juvenile with a gun in an upstairs bathroom.

The 16-year-old reportedly pulled the trigger several times while pointing the gun at the guard, but the gun did not fire.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was notified and found the juvenile in the neighborhood, but he ran from the deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit then helped track the juvenile from the air and was discovered in a field nearby.

The juvenile is facing charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing any information on the juvenile ‘at this time.’

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the loaded gun was located.