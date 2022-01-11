Juvenile arrested as police investigate threats against Center Hill Schools

The Olive Branch Police Department made an arrest Tuesday after police investigated reported threats against Center Hill Schools.

The person arrested was a juvenile and was charged with making terroristic threats.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department responded to the threats at Center Hill Elementary School, as it was the only Center Hill School in the departments jurisdiction.

Both OBPD and DCSC were notified about the threats at approximately 9 a.m. this morning.

"Within minutes of receiving this notification, Officers were able to locate and detain the subject making the threats and no members of the faculty, staff or student body were in any immediate danger," OBPD said in a statement posted to the departments Facebook page.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Center Hill Schools threats: Juvenile arrested and charged