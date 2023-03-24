Juvenile arrested for possession of drugs, guns in northeast Charlotte, police say

A juvenile has been arrested for the possession of several drugs and firearms in northeast Charlotte, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they received a tip about drug-related activity that led to a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration displayed.

A search of the juvenile’s vehicle and home revealed more than 800 grams of marijuana, more than 120 grams of mushrooms, and three firearms, according to police.

Police said the juvenile was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of a handgun by a minor.

