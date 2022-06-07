Juvenile arrested in possible YC murder

Jun. 7—The Yuba City Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a 17-year-old male suspect late last week in connection to a possible homicide that occurred in April.

According to the department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Casita Drive in Yuba City at about 9:35 p.m. on April 19 regarding numerous 911 calls of gunshots that were allegedly fired.

While searching the area, officers located a 19-year-old male victim of a single gunshot wound, Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said. Officers immediately provided medical aid and performed CPR until Yuba City Fire Department and Bi-County medical personnel arrived and took over care, Brazil said.

The victim was then transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital where he later died due to his injury.

Brazil said after following up on several leads, the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit identified a suspect. On June 2, that suspect, a 17-year-old male, was located and arrested.

"The motive for the shooting appeared to be a dispute between the suspect and victim over personal property," Brazil said. "The suspect was booked into Bi-County Juvenile Hall on the charge of murder."