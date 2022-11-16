Juvenile arrested after reporting false bomb threat

Nov. 16—BUNKER HILL — Police arrested a juvenile male Wednesday morning after they say he called into Maconaquah Elementary School and reported a bomb threat.

Due to his age, police did not release the identity or the age of the boy, but authorities did state he is now facing preliminary felony criminal charges.

The threat — which authorities say was left via voicemail and stated "there's a bomb coming your way" — came in shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department media release.

The school corporation's emergency response team was notified immediately, per the release, and all students and staff were evacuated safely from the building to another location.

Information gathered through the school district's phone system led to the student's arrest.

The number the threat came in on was eventually traced back to the specific student.

Around 9:45 a.m., explosive detection dogs with the Indiana State Police and the Howard County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and began sweeping the interior of the elementary school, according to the release, and the juvenile male was reportedly located during that search.

Authorities say they also confiscated the boy's cell phone.

After the initial search of the elementary school police say they also searched the middle school building for precautionary measures.

Upon finding no evidence of a threat at either building, per the release, students and staff then returned to the elementary building to continue their day.

Interim superintendent Kelly McPike thanked those involved in a statement sent to staff.

"While there are always things to learn from any event such as this, our staff moved quickly and confidently in ensuring that our students were safe and our school safety protocol was followed," she said.

Along with the agencies already mentioned, the Miami County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact MSCPD Chief Wayne Ives at 765-689-9131.

This story has been updated with comments from Maconaquah Interim Superintendent Kelly McPike.