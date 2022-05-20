Juvenile arrested in shooting near downtown

May 20—Police arrested a juvenile male recently after they say he shot another juvenile Tuesday evening near downtown.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the 16-year-old is facing preliminary felony charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on South Union Street.

Along with the juvenile's arrest, police also seized a firearm as part of that search of the residence, the release added.

His charges stem from a shooting incident that reportedly occurred near Buddy's Mart, 400 North Apperson Way, at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A short time later, officers ended up locating another 16-year-old juvenile male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of East Jackson Street, per the release. The alleged victim was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities also mentioned in the release that additional evidence related to the investigation indicated the victim was familiar with and knew the alleged suspect but was uncooperative when initially questioned at the hospital.

The release did not address whether or not the alleged victim eventually cooperated with police or what led to an arrest in the case, but investigators did note that there were multiple interviews conducted.

Due to their ages, police did not publicly release the identities of either juvenile.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.