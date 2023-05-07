Juvenile arrested for shooting teen near Gwinnett County high school, police say

A shooting near a Gwinnett County high school earlier this week has landed a juvenile behind bars.

Snellville police said they were called to Eastgate Place just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning to a reported shooting.

The shooting scene is down the street from South Gwinnett High School along Main Street in Snellville.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the school on Wednesday morning and saw police guarding the property. Gwinnett County Public Schools officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the school was on a soft lockdown for several hours.

Investigators say an 18-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a drug deal. The suspect ran off into the woods.

The victim was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment. His current status is unknown.

Early Saturday morning, police announced they had arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting and charged him with aggravated assault. The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

