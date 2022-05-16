Juvenile arrested after short police chase

May 16—The individual involved in Saturday afternoon's firearm discharge in the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive was located and charged by the Owensboro Police Department early Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old male was arrested after a short pursuit at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to the police report.

The chase ended at the corner of Tamarack Road and South Griffith Avenue when the vehicle the juvenile was driving collided with a police cruiser. The officer who was driving the cruiser had minor injuries from the collision, the report said.

The juvenile was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a minor (second offense); first-degree fleeing and evading police; and other traffic offenses, the report said.

He also had six pick-up orders issued by the court, and was in possession of a stolen AR-15 rifle at the time of this arrest. His previous charges also included first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); trafficking in marijuana; theft from a building; disorderly conduct; menacing; and two previous fleeing and evading police charges, the report said.

On Saturday afternoon, OPD responded to the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive for the reported firearm discharge. The victim said she was driving on Southtown when someone fired a gun and hit her vehicle multiple times. No one was injured in that incident.

The vehicle related to that incident was spotted Sunday morning, and failed to stop for officers, which resulted in the chase that led to his arrest.

