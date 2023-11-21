Juvenile arrested Sunday for shooting in Lewiston

Nov. 20—LEWISTON — Police arrested a juvenile Sunday afternoon in connection with gunfire reported in the area of Pierce and Walnut streets, police said.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said officers responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. for reports of numerous gunshots. No one was injured, he said.

Police discovered several shell casings in the area and began tracking down surveillance footage from surrounding buildings — an officer immediately recognized the suspect from prior encounters, he said.

The 16-year-old was quickly located and arrested, St. Laurent said. The teen is being charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and refusing to submit to arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, St. Laurent said.

Ward 7 School Committee election night results stand after recount

Auburn cop denies domestic violence assault