Juvenile arrested in teen’s slaying. Sacramento deputies say Rio Linda shooting was drive-by

A juvenile was arrested this week on suspicion of a drive-by shooting in which a teenager was gunned down outside his Rio Linda home, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the teen Tuesday, but did not give any information about the suspect. The shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 6900 block of 22nd Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the victim’s mother had called authorities after at least one bullet in a burst of gunfire struck her child in front of their home, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

As of Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has yet to publicly identify the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said in the hours after the shooting that deputies could not find witnesses to the incident. Deputies in their Thursday announcement urged anyone with information to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or to leave an anonymous tip with Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.