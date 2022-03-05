Juvenile who was arrested for violent assault accused of additional attack

Mar. 4—One of the two 12-year-old girls accused of violently assaulting another girl at a sleepover allegedly battered a different child that same day before getting off a Logansport Community School Corporation bus on Feb. 25.

Natasha Conklin, the mother of the battered child from the bus, said she and her husband knew something was wrong as soon as her daughter stepped off the bus. The girl had scratches on her arms and face, redness on one of her ears and was missing chunks of hair.

"(She) got off the bus and she was just a crying mess," said Conklin, whose daughter is 11 years old. "When she came in the door and I saw her, I said, 'We're done handling this through the school. We're going straight to the police station.'"

The Logansport Police Department confirmed they visited the accused student's home after the school bus attack. They also confirmed that she is one of the two preteens accused of assaulting another girl later that evening at a sleepover. The names of the accused and the victim are being withheld due to their ages.

Conklin said her daughter had been targeted twice before by the same girl. Conklin spoke to the school after the second attack and said she was happy with the way the principal handled the situation and felt reassured that her daughter would be safe from the other student.

"When something is reported, it is investigated," Logansport Community School Corporation Superintendent Michele Starkey said.

Starkey also said every school bus records video that can be viewed from multiple angles with audio recording. When an incident happens on a school bus, administration reviews the footage of the incident and follows discipline protocols depending on what the specific situation was.

"We do the best we can with the information we have, and we try to use all of the tools we can to keep everybody safe," Starkey said.

Throughout the bus ride, Conklin said the girl punched her daughter, pulled her hair and cursed at her. Conklin said the girl also threatened to kill her daughter. Videos recorded by other children on the bus, shown to the Pharos-Tribune, appear to show kids recording the scene, kids encouraging the student and one child possibly trying to stop the student by pulling her hand back.

"It's definitely a situation that, as a parent, you don't want to ever even think about happening," Conklin said. "I never would have thought about this happening to her."

Despite the girls sitting in the third row of seats, Conklin said no one knows if the bus driver realized the attack was happening. The driver was not shown intervening in the videos played for the Pharos-Tribune.

In one of the videos, Conklin's daughter leans her head against the seat in front of her and covers her head with her arms. The girl next to her continues to punch and hit her.

"Honestly, I just felt tired," Conklin's daughter said. "That's why I didn't do anything. I just felt tired."

Conklin said she initially called the police to make a report but ended up taking her daughter to the police station so they could photograph her injuries.

LPD Detective Brad Miller said the department is still investigating, but they plan to hold everyone involved, including the student, accountable.

Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer said a petition of delinquency has been filed regarding the case. A petition of delinquency states the delinquent acts a child allegedly committed and gives the juvenile court jurisdiction over the case.

Conklin worries about the long-term impacts the attacks will have on her daughter.

"I definitely feel like she's going to have issues trusting anybody," Conklin said. "She's definitely going to worry and look over her shoulder. It's probably going to be a little harder for her to want to make friends with people, not knowing if something similar is going to happen with another child."

Conklin said her daughter gets good grades and, before the attacks started, was a very outgoing kid "willing to try to make friends with anybody that she can."

Conklin believes the attacks would have continued if she had not seen physical evidence of them. She believes her daughter would have been scared to speak up and face retaliation.

Conklin said she and her family have a long road ahead of them. She thinks speaking out about the attacks will help people understand the severity of the situation, but she is still worried about her daughter's safety.

"It's far from over," she said. "It's just the beginning, and I fear that if this girl does get to come back to school or she gets out of wherever she is, she's going to come back for these girls."